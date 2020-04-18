Police arrest, compound 145 people for violating MCO in Kota Samarahan

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The district police here have arrested and issued compound notices to a total of 145 individuals for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) since March 18.

Within 8am yesterday to 8am today, a total of 19 individuals were arrested under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Rule 11(1) of the of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

“Six male suspects were arrested at Taman Unigarden when they were found to be exercising and loitering in the area at around 5.40pm yesterday,” district chief DSP Lee Chong Chern told a press conference today.

He added that the suspects, aged between 19 to 23, failed to provide police with reasonable answers as to why they were not observing the MCO by staying put at home.

At 6.10pm, police arrested another five male suspects aged between 13 to 34 years-old at Taman Merdang Gayam for loitering.

Within the same 24-hour period, police also arrested another eight suspects comprising of five male and three female suspects in different locations for defying the MCO.

All of the suspects were later brought to the Kota Samarahan police headquarters for further action.

On another note, Lee also advised the public, especially in Kota Samarahan to observe the MCO.

“Now is not the time to organise recreational gatherings with friends,” said Lee.

Those who have any information of such gatherings can call the nearest police station for the authorities to take action.