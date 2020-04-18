Police receive report on VIPs flouting MCO – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The police have received a report on the actions of several dignitaries who flouted the Movement Control Order (MCO) by holding gatherings as viraled on the social media yesterday.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the matter had been handed over to the police for further action.

‘’No one can be above the law. A police report has been lodged, we leave it to the police to take action,’’ he told a media conference after chairing a special ministerial committee meeting on the MCO here today. – Bernama