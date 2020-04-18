Review on assessment rates, stall rentals to be considered, says assistant minister

MIRI: Sarawak government would consider reviewing the rental fees for hawker stalls in markets across the state should the prolonged Movement Control Order (MCO) put a heavier economic burden on them.

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil stated this yesterday in response to a question about the possibility of the local authorities to waive assessment rates and rentals for six months to ease the burden of small businesses adversely affected by the MCO, as suggested by Miri MP Dr Micheal Teo.

In his statement issued on April 15, Dr Teo called upon the Sarawak government to waive six months’ worth of assessment rates and hawker stall rental fees imposed by the local councils, to enable small businesses survive the current economic situation.

Dr Teo also suggested that parking fees be reduced to half for a period of six months.

In this respect, Penguang said the state government under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ruling coalition, being a people-centric government had declared a waiver for any holdings with assessment rate of less than RM50 per annum, while discounts would be given to those that had been paying assessment rates of between RM50 and RM400 per annum since 2016.

In response to the economic impact of the MCO, the state government responded with the RM2.254-billion ‘Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance 1.0 and 2.0’ – meant as ‘lifelines’ for the people, the small-medium enterprises (SMEs), micro-entrepreneurs, hawkers and petty traders during this challenging time.

Under the aid package, 25 per cent discount would be given for all residential properties with annual rates from RM401 onwards, as well as all privately-owned commercial, industrial and special-purpose properties.

However, all assessment rates must be paid before the due date this Oct 31, while for those who had paid their assessment rates in full, the discounts would be credited into their next bills.

Penguang also pointed out the earlier decision of waiving the fees for all business licences issued by all local authorities in Sarawak for 2020, and charging only 50 per cent of the rental fees for all hawkers and petty traders.

The assistant minister, however, thanked Dr Teo for the latter’s suggestions.