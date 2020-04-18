Sarawak Deputy CP: 124 arrested for flouting MCO in 24 hour-span

KUCHING: A total of 124 individuals were arrested by the police for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) between 8am yesterday (Apr 18) to 8am today.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar in a statement today said a total of 1,011 suspects have been arrested since the start of the MCO on March 18.

Between 8am yesterday to 8am today, the highest number of arrests were made in Kuching with 30 followed by Kota Samarahan (19), Sarikei (13), Padawan (11), Miri (8), Bintulu (8), Sibu (7), Serian (6), Sri Aman (5), Meradong (5), Simunjan (4), Bau (2), Betong (2), Limbang (2), Tatau (1) and Mukah (1).

On April 17, a total of 73 individuals were charged in court which brings the total number of those accused to 593 since the start of the MCO.