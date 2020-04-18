SCCC donates food, face masks to Sepanggar MP for distribution to frontliners, needy

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) has donated 100 food packs, 2,000 pieces of face masks and 1,050 kilogrammes (kg) of basung fish to Sepanggar Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman for distribution to frontline workers and the low-income group in the constituency.

The association also donated a thermometer to the MP office for the staff’ usage.

SCCC president Datuk Frankie Liew, who handed over the donations to Azis here yesterday, hoped that the items would be of help to the frontliners and particularly the low-income group who were affected by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

He said the committee and members of the association had all pitched in to show their support for the charitable cause.

Jacky Ho, a committee member of SCCC, even donated a combined 1,050kg of basung fish in three rounds to the Sepanggar MP office for distribution to the underprivileged.

In return, Azis gifted the SCCC delegation hand sanitizer while thanking the association for the donations.

Azis hoped that more businesses and non-governmental organizations would emulate SCCC in assisting the frontliners and people in need in Sepanggar.

Azis, a former Deputy Home Minister, said his MP office had started distributing essential items to underprivileged people on March 16, before the first phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced.

To date, the Sepanggar MP office has distributed 8,000 food packs to the needy in the constituency, while 17,000 eligible individuals were still awaiting food aid.

“We have eight teams working hard to deliver the food packs everyday.

“However, we could only deliver 1,000 food packs each day due to the MCO.”

As an opposition MP at the federal level, Azis revealed that the Sepanggar MP office was only allocated RM100,000 from the Federal Government to provide food assistance to the low-income group.

He admitted that the federal allocation was grossly inadequate to help those in need in the constituency.

He said electoral roll registered 65,000 voters in the Sepanggar parliamentary constituency in the last general election, which could have increased to 70,000 voters now.

As opposition MPs were not entitled to development funds from the Federal Government, Azis said public donation was needed in times like this.

He also hoped that the food aid would reach the hands of people in dire situation.

He said people who had received assistance from the federal and state governments or through other channels should allow others to benefit from the food aid.

Azis said it was found that a lot of poor and underprivileged individuals were not registered with the government during the distribution of the assistance.

“Many low-income or underprivileged individuals who are eligible for the government’s financial assistance or food aid are not in the government system.”

Hence, he hoped that the heads of village and Village Community Management Council (MPKK) would carry out registration of people in need when the Covid-19 outbreak was over to ensure these individuals were recorded in the government system, such as e-Kasih.

In addition, Azis said the State Government led by Parti Warisan Sabah, had allocated RM2 million to 15 MPs from Warisan, Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and United Progressive Kadazandusun Murut Organization (Upko) this year as development fund for minor projects and assistance to the people, knowing that the opposition MPs at the federal level would not be receiving allocations from the Federal Government.

Out of the RM2 million, he said RM600,000 was for Touchpoint programmes while the remaining RM1.4 million was for small development projects.