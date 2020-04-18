Strong showing expected for Bursa’s 1Q20

KUCHING: Analysts believe Bursa Malaysia will see strong earnings for its first quarter of 2020 (1Q20), as its higher volatility in the near term will be a boon to the trading revenue of its securities and derivatives market.

Bursa Malaysia will be releasing its 1Q20 results on April 30, with AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) predicting its earnings in the quarter to come in strongly at circa RM67 million.

This is based on a higher securities and derivatives trading revenue.

“On the securities market, daily average trading volume for equities rose to RM2.5 billion in 1Q20 compared to RM1.8 billion in 4Q19 and RM2.1 billion in 1Q19,” it analysed yesterday.

“Market velocity jumped to 39 per cent in 1Q20 from 4Q19’s 26 per cent and 1Q19’s 29 per cent.

“In 1Q20, foreign fund flows to equities on cumulative basis registered an outflow of RM7.6 billion versus RM3.2 billion in 4Q19 and RM1.3 billion in 1Q19. Foreign investors continued to be net sellers of equities in January, February and March this year.”

Mwanwhile, the average total contracts traded for derivatives surged by 35.7 per cent quarter on quarter (q-o-q) to 85,578 in 1Q20. This was supported by higher average daily contracts (ADC) traded for FCPO and FKLI by 36.9 per cent q-o-q and 48.9 per cent q-o-q to 69,194 and 15,072 contracts respectively.

Year to date, there have been seven new listings in the securities market, with one on the Main Market, two on the ACE Market and four on the LEAP Market. This compares to a total of 30 initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2019: four on the Main Market. 11 on the ACE Market and 15on the LEAP Market.

“We expect potential IPOs to be deferred with the Covid-19 pandemic affecting investors’ sentiment and causing markets to be volatile.”

The local exchange recently announced relief measures to mitigate the Covid-19 impact on the capital market.

Among the key measures was the rebate of 50 per cent on the annual listing fees for 2020 for listed companies with a market capitalization of below RM500mil as of 31 Dec 2019; and reporting financial losses in the quarter ended between April 1 and June 30, 2020.

On the Main Market, the annual listing fees are determined based on 0.0025 per cent of the total market value of the share capital of the listed issuer, subject to a minimum fee of RM20,000 and a maximum of RM100,000.

Meanwhile, the annual listing fees for ACE Market are 0.012 per cent of the total market value of the share capital of the listed issuer, subject to a minimum of RM10,000 and a maximum of RM20,000. On the LEAP Market, a fixed annual listing fee for shares of RM5,000 applies.

“In view of the fact that the 50% rebate on annual listing fees will only be applicable to smaller listed companies (market cap < RM500mil) and those reporting losses at group level, we estimate the impact to be minimal on Bursa’s earnings,” AmInvestment Bank added.

“Amid the volatility and global uncertainties stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Securities Commission and Bursa Malaysia has temporarily suspended short selling (intraday and regulated short selling) until 30 April 2020. Also, it has provided more flexibility for brokers to manage margin accounts.”

The stock’s foreign shareholdings declined to a low of 15.4 per cent in March 2020 from a high of 28.6 per cent in March 2018.

This will provide more stability to the share price. Foreign ownership of the securities market was 22.3 per cent in March 2020 unchanged from December 2019, it believed.

“For now, we are keeping our FY20 and FY21 DATV assumptions of RM2 billion and RM2.2 billion for securities market. For derivatives trading revenue, we are projecting a growth of 7.8 and 4.5 per cents for FY20 and FY21 respectively.”