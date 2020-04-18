Supply of essential items sufficient, KPDNHEP assures

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has assured that the supply of 25 essential items are sufficient for consumers.

The items comprise of food items such as sugar, cooking oil, flour, rice, milk powder, biscuits, canned sardines, instant noodles, white bread, chicken, frozen food, vegetables, eggs, onions, fresh milk, coffee and tea, mineral water and chocolate malt (Milo) as well as non-food items such as hand sanitisers, face masks, wet tissues, toilet paper, baby diapers, adult diapers and paracetamol (Panadol).

“Between March 18 to April 15, the ministry has conducted a total of 25,543 checks to ensure these essential items are sufficient for the market,” said KPDNHEP minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi in a statement today.

The checks were conducted at shops, wholesales and factories throughout Malaysia.

Besides checking on the volume of the essential items, the ministry is also ensuring that the 25 essential items are fairly priced.

The checks were conducted according to the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Nanta added that the ministry would continue to conduct such checks to ensure the essential items will remain sufficient and fairly priced during the Movement Control Order period.

“If the price of the essential goods would suddenly increase unreasonably during this period, the ministry can implement the price control scheme similar to ones during festive seasons,” said Nanta.

Consumers who come across any unreasonable pricing or unethical traders can lodge their complaints at any KPDNHEP offices, through their website or call 1800 886 800.