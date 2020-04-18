Tawau divided into six zones under MCO phase 3

TAWAU: The Tawau district is divided into six zones to better handle the movement of the people during the phase 3 of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

District police chief ACP Peter AK Umbuas, in a statement, said that in Zone 1, residents at Check Point to Mile 8 and surrounding areas are to do their shopping at Taman Sawit Wira Superstore, Pasar Segar, Fish & Vegetable Market, BSI (Genting Mas, City Fresh), Mile 15 Ramai Ria sundry shop, Mile 8 Fish & Vegetable Market.

For health checks, they are to go to Apas Balung Health Clinic (government) or private clinics at BSI and Taman Sawit.

To withdraw money they are to go to the ATMs at BSI and Taman Sawit and for fuel at Petron Mile 10 and Balung gas stations.

For Zone 2 residents of Batu Payung, Mile 5 to Mile 6 and surrounding areas and will do shopping at shops at Mile 5, City Fresh, Shell Mile 5 stores; banking at ATM Machine (Public Bank Mile 3, Maybank Kabota & Bataras) and for fuel at Shell gas station.

For Zone 3 residents of Mile 2 to Mile 4 and surrounding areas will do shopping at City Fresh Mile 2 and 3, Century Mile 3, Rastamas and Bataras, banking at ATM Machine (Public Bank Mile 3, Maybank Kabota & Bataras), for medication at Kabota Health Clinic (government), private clinic, and for fuel at Petronas, Shell and Petron gas station.

For Zone 4 residents of Kongsi 10 to Sin On and surrounding areas will go shopping at Bataras, Jin Hua, Park Well Sin On and Eastern Plaza, banking at ATM machines (Public Bank Mile 3, Maybank Kabota & Bataras), for medication at Kabota Health Clinic (government), private clinic, for fuel at Petronas, Shell and Petron gas stations.

For Zone 5 residents of Kg Muhibbah, Taman Uni Villa Park, Taman Semarak, Taman Wawasan, Taman Ria 11, Kg Pasir Putih and its surrounding areas up to Sin On and its surroundings will do shopping at at Taman Semarak’s Fish and Vegetable Market, G Mart Muhibbah Square; for medication at Government Clinic, Taman Semarak private clinic, for fuel at Petron, Petronas and Shell gas stations at Kuhara Road and Petronas Gas Station at North Road.

For Zone 6 residents of Kalabakan, Merotai, Bombalai and surrounding areas will do shopping at Merotai Supermarkets and Merotai sundry shops; for medication at Merotai Health Clinic (government), for fuel at Bombalai Shell gas station and Umas Petronas gas station.

Meanwhile, roads that will be turned into dual lanes from 6am to 9am are Tg Batu Road starting from Tg Batu trafiic circle to Tawau Hospital carpark next to the Land and Survey Department. This is to ease the traffic flow for frontliners.

The roadblock at Durahman Road is to divert motorists that do meet the MCO condition.

MCO Phase 1 (March 21, 2020) roadblocks were set up at Kalabakan’s Road Check Point, KM 50 Check Point, Mile 2.5 Apas Road and the junction at the White Bridge.

MCO Phase 2 (April 4, 2020) roadblocks were set up at Tiku Road and Tanjung Batu Road.

MCO Phase 2 (April 7, 2020) roadblocks were set up at Tawau Lama Road / Kg Titingan traffic circle, Kuhara Road / Park Anson junction and North Road / Youth Arena (in front).

Roads that are closed are Bahagia Road junction, entrance and junction to Dominic Road, junction to Bestari Road, traffic light at Telekom-Masjid Road, junction to St. Patrick Road, traffic lights at Takada-entrance to town through Kuhara Road, entrance to Kuhara Road from Apas Road, Damai Road-entrance to Damai Plaza, entrance to Taman Megah Jaya from Apas Road and entrance to Perdana Square from Apas Road.