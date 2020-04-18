Telco service centres allowed to open on Wednesdays, Fridays during MCO

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee has decided that telecommunications customer service centres are also allowed to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also the committee chairman, said these centres are also considered as essential services to support the communication needs of consumers such as changing SIM cards along with resolving billing problems and network issues.

“The telco customer service centres as well as dealers can operate on Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10am to 4pm, with no more than three staff at any given time.

“They must ensure the number of customers are at a minimum and practice social distancing in their premises.

“It is compulsory that they ensure the safety of workers and customers,” he told a press conference after the State Disaster Management Committee daily meeting Saturday.

The Committee also decided that those involved in harvesting paddy are allowed to travel in pairs.

Uggah said that as it is now approaching the harvesting season in the rural areas, this new directive is necessary.

“We have given directives to the police to allow those involved in harvesting paddy to allow two persons travelling in a vehicle on or a motorcycle.

“We hope nobody will take advantage of that,” he said.