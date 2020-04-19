72 Sarawakians who underwent 14-day quarantine in Peninsular Malaysia allowed to return home – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Seventy-two Sarawakians who have undergone the compulsory 14-day quarantine in Peninsular Malaysia will be allowed to return home, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said these Sarawakian individuals were those who returned to the country from overseas and had fulfilled their quarantine requirement to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Their return to their home state will be handled by Nadma (National Disaster Management Agency). We are made to understand that they have undergone the 14-day compulsory quaratine.

“Thus, they will not be required to undergo quarantine again when they return to their home state,” he told the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Based on the statements given by Director General of Health Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in the last couple of days, Ismail Sabri said the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia had shown a reduction.

“We have been briefed by the Director General of Health, those briefings showed us that the number of Covid-19 positive cases is less now.

“This goes to show that the government’s effort to enforce the MCO (Movement Control Order) is reasonable and appropriate. With the MCO in place, we are confident of containing the spread of Covid-19,” said the Defence Minister.

Ismail Sabri said the government was made to understand that some individuals did not find the compulsory quarantine comfortable.

He felt that the people must understand the need for Malaysians who returned from overseas to undergo quarantine given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Based on the reports from MoH (Ministry of Health), there are positive cases among our people who returned from overseas.

“Imagine we allowed them to go home, their families would be exposed to the virus infection. If their family members went out to buy essential items, then the spread of the virus is inevitable.

“And then we will have a new cluster, which is locals returning from overseas. So we need to avoid this new cluster. People must have confidence in the government as every action taken is for the safety and health of all,” he explained.

Ismail Sabri urged every Malaysian to adhere to the regulations set by the government so that the country would be able to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

“If we all work together, maybe the MCO now can be shortened or end as scheduled (until April 28).

“So continue staying at home for the safey of you and your family. Stay home, stay safe,” he added.