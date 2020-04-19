83 arrested in last 24 hours in Sarawak for violating MCO

KUCHING: The Sarawak police have arrested a total of 83 individuals for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) between 8am yesterday and 8am today, said Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar.

In a statement today, Dev Kumar said a majority of the arrests were made during snap checks.

“The number of arrests is also lower as compared to yesterday (124 suspects) as less people are violating the MCO now,” said Dev Kumar.

He added that Kuching recorded the highest number of arrests with 22 suspects followed by Sibu (eight), Miri (seven), Kota Samarahan (six), Bau (six), Padawan (five), Sarikei (five), Lundu (four), Lubok Antu (four), Meradong (four), Saratok (three), Matu Daro (three), Limbang (one), Betong (one), Mukah (one), Serian (one), Sri Aman (one) and Kanowit (one).

Since the start of the MCO on March 18, the Sarawak police have arrested a total of 1,094 suspects, out of which 593 have been charged in court.