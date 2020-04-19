Avoid complacency, obey MCO despite drop in Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Following the decline in the number of Covid-19 positive cases over the past few days, the Ministry of Health (MoH) fears that the public would become complacent and take lightly the Movement Control Order (MCO).

As such, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah advised Malaysians to continue obeying the MCO as it was an important step in severing the infection transmission chain.

“While the drop in cases is indeed positive, the people still need to stay home, practise social distancing of at least one metre away from others, and adopt a high-level personal hygiene such as washing their hands frequently with water and soap,” he said.

Speaking at a daily press conference on the development of Covid-19 at the MoH yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham said he would continue to monitor the progress of Covid-19 cases through the information obtained and would inform the people from time to time.

He also thanked all the frontline personnel who had been facing the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia over the past three months since the first case was reported to the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre of the MoH. — Bernama