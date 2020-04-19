Bandar Kuching, Pending reps deliver supplements to Covid-19 screening centre in Kuching

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii and Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong delivered 24 boxes of ‘B Fusion Oral Dispersible Powder’ worth RM12,000 to Covid-19 screening centre at the Youth and Sports Complex here today.

Sponsored by WBG Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd, Dr Yii said the powder is meant for the medical personnel at the complex as more people are getting themselves tested for Covid-19 there with more clusters being identified.

“’B Fusion’ is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants that can help strengthen the immune system especially for the frontliners that come into contact with person-under-investigation (PUI) and possible positive Covid-19 cases on a daily basis,” he said in a statement.

Dr Yii informed that more than 100 PUIs had tested positive for the virus, making the efforts to ensure frontliners stationed there were properly taken care of a priority.

He added that the country’s medical workers were the last line of defence against Covid-19 and strategic partnership with all agencies, including those in the private sector, was welcomed to provide the necessary support that these medical workers deserve.

“We all have a part to play in this battle as we take care of one another. We want to extend our deepest appreciation for all the efforts and hard work the whole team has put in to protect the people of Sarawak,” said Dr Yii.