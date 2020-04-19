Bersatu’s accusation ‘baseless’ – Sabah Umno Youth

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) accusation that Umno is excessively interfering in federal administration is baseless, said Sabah Umno Youth chief Abdul Aziz Julkarnain.

Abdul Aziz was responding to some statements made by Bersatu leaders, who accused Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi of excessively interfering in federal administration led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The accusation is baseless. They are referring to Zahid’s letter to Muhyiddin which went viral in the social media recently.

“That particular letter is a request from Zahid to consider Sabah Umno leaders to be given posts.

“To me, requests like that are normal, especially when you are in the same team, so that we can continue to connect and communicate in delivering better services to the country,” he said.

Abdul Aziz also said that statements made by Bersatu leaders showed confusion in understanding the meaning of Perikatan Nasional coalition, which is based on support from various parties, where Umno is the largest party.

“Since the viral letter is a confidential, I hope Bersatu leaders will learn to respect confidentiality and be more professional,” he said.

He also urged Bersatu leaders to stop issuing statements which could jeopardise the political stability in Malaysia.

“Saying that many Bersatu leaders are more capable of holding positions shows that they are proud and arrogant, they are drunk with power. They don’t have team spirit,” he concluded.