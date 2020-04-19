Blood bank calls for more donors

SIBU: Sibu Hospital Blood Bank is calling more blood donors to come forward to ensure adequate supply.

Lim Chuan Lian, medical officer in charge of the blood donation at University College Technology Sarawak (UCTS) yesterday said donated blood has expiry date.

“That is why we need to make sure adequate supply is maintained especially during the coming Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya festivities,” he said when met at the blood donation organised by UCTS Student Council in collaboration with UCTS Netball Club and Sibu Hospital Blood Bank yesterday.

Meanwhile, president of UCTS Student Council Clerie Olivia Fadrick said the donation was an annual event though the Blood Bank hand contacted her to help increase blood stock.

“Probably during movement control order (MCO) people dare go to the hospital to donate. Therefore, we take this initiative by engaging the students and staff of UCTS to contribute to the community.”

“At least we can help people in need even during the MCO period.

“A total of 39 people donated comprising 21 university students living in UCTS hostel and the rest were university staff,” she said, adding that it is a great platform to encourage student to engage in community activities.