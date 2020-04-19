Chinese medical experts to visit Sarawak, Sabah to share expertise in fight against Covid-19

KUCHING: An eight-member medical consultant expert team from China is now in Kuala Lumpur to render their support to Malaysia in the fight against Covid-19.

The team, which arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) yesterday afternoon, is also expected to extend its assistance to Sarawak and Sabah.

China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian, on the official Facebook page of Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, said the team would be in Malaysia for tentatively two weeks.

“During which (the period) they will also make a trip to East Malaysia to share their expertise,” he was quoted as saying on the Facebook post yesterday.

The diplomat said the team was organised by the National Health Commission of China, and the eight individuals were selected by the health commission of Guangdong Province.

According to Bai, they are specialised in different fields such as respirology, intensive care, psychiatry, infectious diseases, data analysis, virology and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

“Some of them had joined the fight against Covid-19 in Hubei Province,” he added.

He said the arrival of this team had once again symbolised the great friendship between Malaysia and China, just as the saying ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed’.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, he observed that the Malaysian government and various entities had provided support to China in combating the pandemic.

“Virus knows no borders, making this a common battle for all humankind. The Covid-19 situation in China is now under control.

“China has since provided support to countries all over the world including Malaysia by sharing their experiences, providing supplies and other assistance,” he pointed out.

He said the Ministry of Health (MoH) Malaysia and and medical staff from all over Malaysia were set to benefit through these exchanges.

“We have full confidence in Malaysia’s fight against Covid-19 and we hope Malaysia will win the fight very soon,” added Bai.

Leading the team, Dr Li Jun said: “I feel very touched by Malaysia’s warm welcome. We’ve come here in spirit of China’s hospitality towards Malaysia. We will make full use of our time in Malaysia and do what we can to assist Malaysia in fighting Covid-19 together.”

The team was received by Bai and representatives of MoH Malaysia upon their arrival at the KLIA.