Covid-19: Local communities can set up own security perimeter to control entry of outsiders – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Local communities throughout the country can set up their own security perimeter in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the government welcomed such gesture as this indicated that the local community was concerned about their own safety and health by barring outsiders from entering.

The Defence Minister felt that having such security perimeter was a good move especially if a certain community or area remained a green zone or registered zero Covid-19 positive case.

“We welcome certain areas that the community itself has taken the initiative to control entry of outsiders, like the Orang Asli, they have set up barriers.

“Likewise in Sarawak, some longhouses are doing the same, setting up barriers to ensure that their own safety is protected by disallowing outsiders to enter.

“We welcome this move because the community can do something to protect themselves. Just that they need to inform the authorities such as the police,” he said at the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri pointed out that the local community could launch some initiatives to protect themselves but they were not empowered to act like the police.

Given this, he said communities which had set up security perimeter to inform their respective local police to avoid any untoward incidents.

“You are allowed (to have your own security perimeter), but do communicate with the police and heed advice from the police about what you can and cannot do,” he added.