Covid-19: One death, 84 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia – Health DG

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded another death from the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) today, bringing the total number of deaths to 89, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He added that there were 84 new positive cases reported as of 12pm today, bringing the nationwide cumulative number of cases to 5,389.

“The 89th death (case 4,769) involved a Malaysian man aged 51 who had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart and kidney disease.

“He had a history of close contact with a positive Covid-19 case (Case 2,726). He was admitted to Enche’ Besar Hajjah Kalsom Hospital in Johor on April 13 and died on April 18 at 6.49pm,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said this in a press conference today where he was giving the daily update on the Covid-19 situation in the nation.

On a positive note, the number of patients who have fully recovered from Covid-19 today surpassed the number of new positive cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 95 cases have recovered from the disease and were discharged today, bringing the total recovered cases to 3,197.

Currently, the total active cases are at 2,103 where 46 are being treated at the intensive care unit, out of which 26 require ventilator support.