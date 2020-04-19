Covid-19: Three new positive cases linked to healthcare worker cluster identified – Health DG

KUCHING: The Ministry of Health has identified three more positive Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases linked to the healthcare worker cluster here.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that this brings the cumulative tally of cases from the cluster to 37.

“An additional 4 cases were linked to the Bali Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) cluster, making the total number of cases to 37.

“The Menara Plaza City One cluster also saw an increase of one case, making total number of cases to 40.

“Another case was linked to the engineering cluster in Kuantan, Pahang, which makes the total cases to 58,” he said, adding that other clusters did not see any increases.

Dr Noor was speaking at a press conference in Putrajaya today, giving the daily update on the Covid-19 situation.

The healthcare worker cluster in Kuching was among the four clusters detected in Sarawak, of which the other three were the church conference cluster, Sri Petaling Tabligh cluster and Italy-trip cluster.

The state yesterday saw an increase of three cases linked to the church conference cluster, which made the total cases from the cluster to 132.