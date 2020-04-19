Double digit Covid-19 infection figure not a licence to violate MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: It has now been two consecutive days that the number of new Covid-19 cases is at double digit, but this does not mean that the people can heave a sigh of relief and be complacent about the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Going into the 33rd day of the MCO, many people cannot wait to get out of the house and return to their normal routines. However, it must be remembered that the double digits do not mean the virus has been defeated.

As Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said, the public cannot be complacent about the MCO just because the number of new cases has started to drop, but they should continue to comply with it in order to break the chain of infection.

“Even though it is a positive development, people must continue to stay at home, practise social distancing of at least one metre, and observe a high level of hygiene such as washing their hands often with soap and water,” he said.

Nobody is exempted from these rules, he said, as no one has the licence to violate the law and hold gatherings, go outside without reason, and ignore social distancing.

As Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said yesterday: “Nobody is above the law”.

He also reminded the public that violating the MCO could cause the virus to be spread again, and there will never be an end to the MCO.

“That is why the Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador) issued the warning that if people continue to violate the MCO, it may be continued. That is a reminder to the people,” he said.

Yesterday, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador lashed out at people who go out of their homes without good reason and gather in places where there are no roadblocks, describing them as selfish and irresponsible.

“They are lying to themselves, and exposing their families to the risk of Covid-19 infection,” he said.

So, if we want the number of Covid-19 cases to reach zero so that we can say goodbye to the MCO, continue to be patient, stay at home and comply with all the regulations. – Bernama