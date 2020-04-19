Drastic steps to ensure Tenom, Kemabong maintain zero Covid-19 cases – Jamawi

KOTA KINABALU: To avoid further spread of Covid-19 in Sabah, The Disaster Management Control Centre in Tenom and Kemabong has implemented various drastic steps to avoid further spread of Covid-19 in Sabah to ensure that its green zone (with zero case) for Tenom and Kemabong will continue.

Kemabong assemblyman Jamawi Jaafar said among the steps implemented by the centre was to limit the number of villagers travelling to the town area, with a maximum 10 persons per day.

He said the centre was still in the process of refining its steps.

“There is a possibility to impose stricter rules to the villagers if situation cannot be controlled during this Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“These rules may be troubling some parties, but this is the best solution to ensure Kemabong is free from the virus,” he said after receiving assistance from the state government at the State Legislative Assembly recently from the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Sahfie Apdal.

However, Jamawi said the stricter rules would not be imposed if the villagers could cooperate in obeying the MCO and the centre’s order to limit the number of people going out to the town.

“I am hoping the people in Tenom and Kemabong will obey the rules so that we don’t have any case here.

“It is worrying because our neighbouring districts, Keningau and Sipitang already recorded positive cases. That is why we are imposing the maximum 10 people rules to protect our people in the villages,” he said.