Ismail Sabri: Elected reps allowed to meet their constituents during MCO

KUCHING: Elected representatives, be they Members of Parliament (MPs) or members of State Legislative Assembly (ADUN), are allowed to meet their constituents during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He stressed that even though they were permitted to discharge their duties in their respective constituencies, they had to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the MCO.

“Elected representatives are among the individuals who are allowed to do their job such as looking after the well-being of their constituents during the enforcement of the MCO.

“But they are still required to adhere to the SOP such as not organising mass gathering, no major refreshment or no big entourage.

“If they have to go out (to meet their constituents), just bring two to three persons to escort them in handing out food or other forms of aid,” he told the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri said although the elected representatives could go out to fulfill their duties, they were advised to approach the frontliners to channel their assistance to the people.

“Like what we have decided earlier, make use of our frontliners such as Rela (People’s Volunteer Corps) and APM (Civil Defence Force). We have SOP for all including MPs and ADUNs.”

He stressed that every Malaysia was required to comply with the SOP under the MCO for the safety of all.

On note that some VIPs had shown photos of gatherings on social media during the enforcement of the MCO, he said no one was above the law and the police would take action against any offender.

Ismail Sabri said if any VIPs were suspected of flouting the MCO, they would be questioned by the police and action would subsequently be taken.

“We leave it to the police to do their job. What is certain is that elected representatives are allowed to go out but SOP must be followed through,” he added.