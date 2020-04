LAHAD DATU: Lahad Datu has become the third district in Sabah being declared as Covid-19 red zone area.

Lahad Datu recorded three new Covid-19 cases yesterday, according to the official Facebook site of Health and People’s Well-being Minister, Datuk Frankie Poon.

This would mean that as of yesterday, Lahad Datu now recorded 42 Covid-19 cases, the third after Tawau with 81 cases and Kota Kinabalu with 44, while 30 patients recovered in Lahad Datu.