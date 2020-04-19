Long queues continue at BSN building in Miri for BPN payouts

MIRI: The number of people queuing outside Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) at Waterfront Commercial Centre here today has doubled to over 400, when compare to only about 200 yesterday.

A visit to the bank at around 10am today found that there were two lines now compared to the one line yesterday.

Of the over 400 people queueing outside the bank today, some of them had actually come yesterday but were not in time to cash out their Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) vouchers as the bank closed at 2pm.

Beatrice Magdalene, 21, when met said she came yesterday at 8am and waited for five hours but later decided to give up, as the queue was still very long.

“Yesterday, I came at 8am and the queue was already very long. I was queuing at the back of this building until 1pm and the queue was still long. I could not wait any longer as I was hungry, so I went back home empty-handed,” she said.

She returned today earlier than yesterday and was able to cash out her voucher.

“I came at 6am today, but still there were already people ahead of me. But, after waiting for nearly five hours, finally it was my turn at around 10.30am today,” she said.

Meanwhile, Khairulnizan Abdullah, 30, from Tudan here said he also came yesterday but was not able to make his withdrawal.

“I came at 6.30am yesterday, but the bank close before my turn arrive. I came again today, hopefully I can cash out my voucher,” he said.

Some of them came from as far as Batu Niah to cash out their voucher.

One of them was 60-year-old Moris Apon who said he departed his home in Batu Niah at 7.30am today.

“I reached the bank at around 9am and the queue was already very long. I had to wait patiently for my turn since I am already here,” he said.

Those coming from Batu Niah and Bekenu claimed that they had to obtain the permit to travel to Miri from nearest police station and had to return before 7pm.

“‘Otherwise, we had to apply new permit,” they said.

Several policemen including Miri deputy police chief Supt Sabri Zainol were seen patrolling the area today to ensure the public maintain social distancing while queuing.

Sabri was seen giving advice to the public to maintain social distancing and that they should check with the authorities on the latest situation to avoid misinformation.

It is learnt that that some rushed to the bank as they received information that the BPN vouchers can only be cashed out on Saturday (April 18) and today.

A BSN bank officer when met outside the bank today explained that the vouchers can be cashed out anytime until year end.

“There seems to be misinformation that went about that they can only cash out the voucher during these two days (yesterday and today) when in fact they can do so anytime until year-end,” he said.