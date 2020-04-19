MCO: All ATMs are to operate between 8am and 8pm daily – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: All automated teller machines (ATMs) in the country are to operate between 8am and 8pm daily throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In announcing this today, he said it was a move to stop Malaysians from giving ‘withdrawal money from Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN)’ as an excuse to go out at night.

“Many people were stopped by the police and when asked why they went out at night, the reason they gave was to withdraw BPN money from the ATM.

“Even until midnight, some people still went out, saying that it was an emergency because they wanted to withdraw money.

“Hence, my ministry (of Defence) has decided that all ATMs will operate from 8am to 8pm daily. And there will be no more excuse for them (Malaysians) to go out at night to withdraw money at the ATM,” he told the daily update press conference in Putrajaya.

Ismail Sabri said the community was not allowed to proceed with either birth or death registrations during the MCO period, and this might have caused inconvenience to some.

He said the ministry had decided to offer a 10-day grace period for those who needed to do such registrations.

He added that the penalty for late registration would also be waived in light of the enforcement of the MCO.

“Many people asked how to do immediate replacement if I lose my identification card because some of them may need it for the BPN assistance.

“We agree that they need to replace it (identification card). They can contact the officer of the various JPN (National Registration Department) offices to request for replacement,” he said.

He said individuals who had to replace their identification cards could make an appointment with JPN officer who should attend to emergency cases.

“If there is no urgency for replacement, please wait for another 10 days until the MCO ends (on April 28),” he added.