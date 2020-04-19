MCO no obstacle for lawyers to fulfill duties, says AAS

KUCHING: The Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) has not received complaints from lawyers as they fulfil their legal and administrative obligations during the Movement Control Order (MCO), said its president Ranbir Singh Sangha.

Reacting to a statement issued by the Society for Tolerance and Awareness Kuching (SOFTAA), Ranbir said AAS had not received the complaints raised by the society and did not know who were the alleged lawyers that complained to the society.

“The Advocates Association of Sarawak is always accessible to advocates and the public to help resolve issues that are brought to its attention,” he said in a statement.

SOFTAA secretary general Mark Murau Sumon had said on Friday that the restrictions imposed during the MCO had impacted certain court cases, clients, office work and other work-related obligations.

He said they had received a number of complaints from lawyers because their nature of work did not fall under the definition of essential services in the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

Ranbir said AAS has received inquiries and points of view during the pendency of the MCO which has enabled it to give feedback to the judiciary.

“We believe that SOFTAA is not properly placed and does not have sufficient knowledge and information to comment on the issue of the functioning of the courts and court proceedings,” he said.

Ranbir pointed out that Mark has not been admitted as an advocate in the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak nor is he on the Roll of Advocates in Sarawak or hold a valid practising certificate to practise law in the state.

Ranbir added that the judiciary and AAS has a good working relationship and they have been in constant contact to resolve issues that have arisen even before the commencement of MCO.

“There has been nothing stopping advocates from applying to court especially for pre-trial case management matters,” said Ranbir.

Ranbir also said the e-review system has been up and running for many years and it was still in use.

“It is a tried and tested system. Further documents such as submissions can still be e-filed online into the courts case management system.”

Thus, he said urgent matters are still proceeding with the use of technology and it is a misstatement to say that “the judiciary have to suspend court proceedings for almost two months” as claimed by Mark.

“Mark Murau Sumon really should have contacted the AAS, had he wanted more information rather than issuing a misstatement since neither him nor SOFTAA are in regular contact with the judiciary to the best of our knowledge,” said Ranbir.

Ranbir said the Chief Justice of Malaysia in a press release issued on April 17 stated that the Malaysian judiciary recognised the administration of justice could not come to a grinding halt and it needed to maintain continuous access to justice by adapting to means of keeping its processes and services running.

He added that AAS had given the judiciary feedback on the use of technology and the judiciary was not operating in isolation and was acting in consultation with the AAS, Sabah Law Society and Bar Council.

“Advocates are also being updated by the AAS through emails about the current status of when they will be able to get access to their offices in Sarawak.”

Moreover, Ranbir said advocates could apply online for approval from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry if they needed to go to their offices, while those with the required infrastructure could continue to work from home.

In order to encourage the use of technology in legal practice, he said the Sabah Law Society and the AAS have jointly organised a webinar entitled ‘Legal Practice in ‘The New Normal’, which can be viewed on Monday, April 20 at 11am live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/7232966740/.