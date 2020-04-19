MITI: Frequently asked questions on MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has issued additional frequently asked questions for companies operating during the movement control order (MCO) which was extended to April 28, 2020.

Section 1: General questions on applications

1. My company has obtained MITI’s approval to operate during Phase 1 & 2 of MCO.

Will my application to increase the number of employees be processed? If yes, would the first approval I received still be valid?

Your application will still be processed. However, the result is dependent on the company’s justifications and government’s conditions from time to time. While waiting for MITI’s approval, companies can only operate within the workforce capacity stipulated in their earlier application’s approval.

2. To start the application, does the ‘full name’ box refer to the company name or applicant’s name?

For the registration page, please fill in the name of the person who will be performing the registration.

3. What if I do not have a manufacturing licence?

Please put ‘N.A’ in MIDA’s manufacturing licence checkbox.

4. What if my company doesn’t have any company registration number?

If you don’t have any company registration number (SSM or for local agencies), please choose the checkbox that states “I am the business owner and have not registered with any parties’.

5. Do I need to provide the details of all my workers using the template in the system? Yes. The details have to be filled completely as required using the format in CIMS 2.0 only.

6. What are the Regulatory Agency/Profession Body Licence No and the Local Authority Licence No?

A. Regulatory Agency/Profession Body Licence No. This applies to companies that are regulated by an agency or professional body, such as engineering (regulated by BEM) or construction (reg. by CIDB). If this does not apply to you, please leave it blank.

B. Local Authority Licence No. This refers to your local authority, such as City Council, Kuala Lumpur City Hall and others.

7. If I want to make any corrections to the application, do I need to re-submit?

If you want to re-submit or request for correction of an application, follow these steps:

I. Please email your request to [email protected], stating the reasons for your re-submission.

II. The system administrator will process your request and you can re-submit your application with the latest amendment.

III. Perform the required amendments and resubmit your application. This request can only be done once. Please ensure all your information is correct and accurate before re-submitting your application.

8. I can’t find my sector in the list in CIMS 2.0, how do I apply?

If your sector/subsector is not found, try changing the selection of your cluster.

If your sector/subsector is still not found, this means your sector is not listed in the list of additional sectors allowed to operate during MCO3.

9. I don’t see the ‘Customers and Suppliers list’ section anymore, do I need to refill the ‘Customers and Suppliers list’ section?

The ‘Customer and Supplier List’ section is no longer required in the application system. Thus, you do not need to re-submit your application if it is not submitted.

10. Why do I have trouble uploading the list of workers on the application page?

This could be due to the template you’re using is not as per the template in the system.

If you have submitted/uploaded a Worker List file without an NRIC/Passport column, follow these steps:

I. Please email your latest worker list to [email protected], and state that your aresending in the new worker list.

II. The system administrator will process your request and you can re-submit your application with the latest amendment.

III. Perform the required amendments and resubmit your application.

This request can only be done once. Please ensure all your information is correct and accurate before re-submitting your application.

11. Do we need to be on the VPN platform in order to apply for the application?

No, a VPN platform is not necessary.

12. How do I want to know if my application has been accepted by you?

If your application status is NEW (BAHARU), it means that it has been submitted and will be processed within five working days.

13. Why is my QR code not accessible?

The QR code is password protected so only the authorities can access the information.

14. If I have been approved by the Ministry of Health/Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries/Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs/Ministry of Primary Industries and Commodities/Ministry of Housing and Local Government/Local Authority to operate during MCO period, do I need to reapply?

All the sectors listed in the Government Gazette and have been granted the approval from relevant ministries, are allowed to operate.

However, the companies with these prior approvals are encouraged to re-apply to acquire MITI’s approval letter with a QR code.

Section 2: Business operations

15.My company has the approval to operate. Do my workers need to go for a health screening before being allowed to attend work? Companies with registered workers list which has been approved must undergo Covid-19 screening at Social Security Organisation (Socso) panel health clinics available in Peninsular Malaysia.

Socso is currently developing the guidelines for the screening and it will be announced soon.

16. Do I need to cover the cost of the screenings for all my workers?

No, Socso will be covering the cost of your workers’ Covid-19 screening.

17. My company is operating with MITI’s approval, does my company need to stop our operation until all the workers have undergone the screening?

No. However, companies must ensure the Covid-19 screening is done according to the guidelines and condition to be announced by Socso.

18. Does MITI have a channel for an employee to lodge a complaint against the employer that violates the SOPs?

Yes. Such complaints can be channelled to MITI via email at [email protected] with ‘COMPLAINT (ADUAN)’ as the email title.

19. Can a third-party sanitisation company allowed to operate using my company’s approval letter?

No. — Bernama