New cases at 54 nationwide, lowest so far

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic continues to show positive results with recoveries on the uptrend and newly reported cases dropping.

Fifty-four new cases were reported yesterday, the lowest number yet since the movement control order (MCO) came into force.

There were also 135 recoveries yesterday, which is more than double of new cases overnight.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said with the 135 recoveries, the total number of those fully recovered and discharged were 2,967 cases or 56.5 percent of cumulative cases.

“The 54 new cases bring the tally to 5,305 cases with 2,115 infectivity cases.

They have been isolated and given treatment,” he said in the daily Covid-19 media conference at the Health Ministry (MOH) here yesterday.

However, Dr Noor Hisham said there were also two fatalities reported yesterday, raising the number to 88 deaths or 1.66 per cent of total fatalities.

He said the 87th fatality (case 2,657) is a Malaysian man, aged 60, who had a history of high blood pressure and diabetes.

“He was treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on March 30 and died on April 12 at 3.20pm.

As for the 88th death (case 5,252), it involved a 36-year-old Myanmar man who was treated at the Selayang hospital yesterday after coming in late for treatment for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and died on the same day at 10 am,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said to date, 49 Covid-19 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit with 26 of them requiring ventilators.

Since the MCO first phase was implemented from March 18-31 and then extended for the second phase (April 1-14), the daily graph readings for new cases had been volatile with the numbers not lower than triple digits.

The third phase of the MCO is from April 15-28.

Today was the first time Malaysia recorded double-digits for two consecutive days after 69 cases and 201 recoveries were reported yesterday.

The first time the nation reported a double-digit figure during the MCO was last Wednesday with 85 cases and 162 recoveries. — Bernama