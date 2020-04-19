New website to facilitate aid delivery – Safar

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has launched a new website to expand and improve the delivery efficiency of the Sabah Covid-19 Assistance Package, said State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong.

The new website, https://bantuan.covid19.sabah.gov.my, was launched on April 15, to replace the old website, https://wecare.sabah.gov.my, which was launched on April 10.

“This new system has integrated all the data in the previous website,” Safar, who is also the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre chairman, said on Friday.

The new website has been expanded to cover B40 groups residing in Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak; taxi, bus, lorry and rental car drivers; farmers, smallholders, fishermen and breeders; porters and malim gunung (mountain guides); freelance tour guides; senior citizens; orphans; persons with disabilities; and single mothers.

“All previous application records and data collected in the previous website has been integrated into the new system,” added Safar.