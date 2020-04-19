Orangutan nest spotted at Poring Hot Spring

RANAU: The absence of tourists at the Poring Hot Spring, Kinabalu Park here due to the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) has attracted another kind of visitor to the place – the Orangutan.

According to Sabah Parks (TTS) zoologist Fred Tuh Yit Yu, their presence in the area, something that never happened before, is evidenced by a nest in a tree, built some 10 metres above ground, near the canopied bridge at the hot spring substation.

“It is very difficult to see them in this area, thus it is quite a surprise to see their nest up there in the tree,” he told Bernama here.

Fred said he found the nest when doing observation work last Thursday.

He said these Orangutans were usually found near the Langanan waterfall, some four kilometres away from the canopied bridge.

“We think they are the four Orangutans aged between two and four years that were released into the jungle after 10 years of rehabilitation at a conservation centre.

“During the early days of their release, they came to the conservation centre for food but not anymore,” he said, adding that the animals were handed over to the centre by nearby villages residents. — Bernama