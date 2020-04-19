Police remind public to observe MCO safety measures while withdrawing BPN, BKSS payouts

KUCHING: The district police here are reminding the public to observe the Movement Control Order (MCO) while withdrawing their Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) and Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) assistance at BSN banks.

The assistance were made available for withdrawal at selected BSN branches in Kuching namely at Tabuan Jaya, Padungan, Sekama and Satok since April 17.

However, priority is given to the BSN branches in Tabuan Jaya and Padungan which are operating over the weekends.

“Police have been monitoring these two branches today assisted by the auxiliary police and Rela members,” said Kuching district deputy chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement today.

Over the last two days (April 18 to 19), it is estimated that around 300 to 350 people have visited the Padungan branch while around 500 to 550 people could be seen at the Tabuan Jaya branch.

“These are the people that we have limit to withdraw their assistance money. This is to ensure the bank’s operation can run smoothly,” said Merbin.

He added that for those who did not get a chance to withdraw their assistance money today, they can do so starting tomorrow.

On another note, Merbin said both bank branches which opened its doors at 9am have shown diligence in observing the MCO by operating only three counters and allowing only three customers to enter at a time for the withdrawal process.

Both branches, he said, also required their customers to have their body temperatures taken, wear face masks and sanitised their hands.

“At the banks, police personnel are also constantly advising the public to observe social distancing, to wear a face mask and sanitise their hands,” he added.