RM7.4 mln booze smuggling bust

BEAUFORT: Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle 5,070 cartons of alcoholic drinks valued at RM7.4 million at a police roadblock along Jalan Pekan Menumbok, here on Thursday.

State Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Mazli Mazlan said two men on board the 10 tonne lorry were subsequently detained by security personnel manning a roadblock at 8.15pm on April 16.

“They were stopped at the roadblock on the essential lane and when questioned by police, they looked scared and were acting in a suspicious manner.

“Security personnel then decided to inspect the lorry and found 5,070 cartons of alcoholic drinks valued at RM7. 4 million,” he said.

Both men, in their 20s and 40s, were detained for investigation under Section135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Also present was Beaufort police chief, DSP Azmir Abd Razak.