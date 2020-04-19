Sarawak police chief discharged from SGH after recovering from Covid-19

KUCHING: Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail has been discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) last week after recovering from Covid-19.

“Everything is okay… But I still have to undergo another seven days of home quarantine,” Aidi told the thesundaypost when contacted today.

Aidi will undergo home quarantine until April 25.

Aidi was tested positive for Covid-19 and was warded at SGH on the night of April 7 for treatment.

Prior to being warded, Aidi visited SGH for a medical check-up after he developed a sore throat.