Sarawakian author tries virtual book tour, fans delighted

KUCHING: Local author Malcolm Mejin, 35, tried his hand at conducting a virtual book tour recently, to the delight of his fans.

He worked with an international school via video-conferencing app Zoom to meet with his fans online.

Malcolm was supposed to visit schools across Malaysia in March and April but due to the current Movement Control Order (MCO), he wasn’t able to visit those schools.

“I’ve never done this before, and I thought I’d give it a try as most schools are going online during this period of time,” Malcolm told The Borneo Post today.

Malcolm interacted with a group of students via Zoom, where he did a book reading and sharing session. He also offered some writing tips to help inculcate their love of writing.

“It was so much fun, being able to see their faces and hearing their voices at the same time. It was as though you were in a classroom, albeit a virtual one.”

Malcolm believes that technology is pushing the way of learning forward, and that schools should start to adopt home-based online learning approaches.

“I’m hoping that our educational institutions would consider doing online classrooms in the future, maybe once or twice a week. Students can stay at home and learn at the same time, using technological platforms. This will help them to adapt technologically so they can be both flexible and innovative.”

But Malcolm also reiterated that nothing can compare to physical learning in classrooms.

“Physical interaction is still crucial. That’s why it’s wise to implement home-based online learning one or two times a week. This balance creates a flexibility that will benefit students both mentally and physically. After all, change is important in this technological era. If we don’t keep up, we will be left behind.”

Malcolm is the national bestselling author of the novel series ‘Diary of a Rich Kid’. He has written other books in the past, such as ‘Cool Diary’ and the ‘Zany Zombie’ series.

His second book, Diary of a Rich Kid: Road Trip, was supposed to be launched in April, but was postponed due to the MCO.

Malcolm has completed writing the third book in the Diary of a Rich Kid series, which will be titled ‘Under the Sea’.

The novel features an under-the-sea adventure introducing mythical characters such as mermaids and merboys, and the story revolves around the Covid-19 pandemic with the characters taking refuge under the sea to get away from the pandemic.