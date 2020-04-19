Six arrested in Bau for violating MCO

KUCHING: The police have arrested six suspects for allegedly violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) at a rented house in Jalan Emas, Bau around 5.15pm yesterday.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects are made up of three local men and three Indonesian women.

“The suspects were found to be loitering and drinking alcoholic drink at the rented house by a police team who were conducting snap checks in the area,” said Poge in a statement today.

He also added that the suspects failed to provide valid reasons as to why they defied the MCO.

The suspects will be investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Rule 11(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No. 3) Regulations 2020.

The suspects are aged between 20 to 68-years-old and none of them have a past criminal record.