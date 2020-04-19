Sports administrator advocates positive thinking in trying times

SIBU: The Covid-19 pandemic may have thrown sporting activities into disarray worldwide but Sibu Amateur Athletic Association (SAAA) chairman Dr Gregory Hii Sui Cheng believes it is also a time for sports organisers and athletes to explore new frontiers.

The current unprecedented situation should not be the time for them to relax and take the back seat.

“Instead, it should inspire and motivate them to come up with more innovative ideas on character building and how to make their sports emerge stronger after the crisis is over,” he told thesundaypost.

They should not slow down or feel dejected during these trying times.

“Embrace such challenges with more positive thinking and I believe that can be translated into results once the Covid-19 situation takes a turn for the better,” he added.

With the free time available due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), Hii urged people to make use of the vast opportunities to learn new approaches such as online training, light conditioning and exercise, depending on their respective sports.

”Now is really the time to rethink all the training schedule and exercises to get the most out from it. All athletes should continue to toil hard, work with patience and intelligence so that they will be ready to be back on track when the Covid-1 pandemic situation improves for the better.”

He also touched on SAAA’s annual signature event – Sibu Open Track & Field Championship – which is scheduled for the first week of September.

“We are still five months away and if the health crisis improves by then, why not, we may proceed with the championship,” he said, adding the athletes have been looking forward to participate in the event.

He expressed the hope that sponsors would continue to provide support for the meet.

“In view of the MCO, some of these sponsors may find it hard to continue with their sponsorships. That is understandable. But through our years of cooperation, I believe all our sponsors are professionals and are very committed to ensure the survival of the sport.

The sponsors are KTS Sdn. Bhd, Ta Ann Holding Bhd, McDonalds, Hii King Leng Foundation, TN Sports, Delta Leasing, Smart and Sibu AAA.

Each sponsor contributes RM1,200 as cash incentives to the winners.