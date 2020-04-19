Subis District in pressing need for more banks, says MP

MIRI: More banks with automated teller machines (ATMs) should be established in Subis District to meet the growing needs of the community.

In making this call, Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni argues that the local population growth and also rising number of plantation workers in his constituency have triggered the need of having more banks and also enhanced ATM facilities.

He also points out that the ongoing Pan Borneo Highway development has created a boom in housing developments in Bekenu and Batu Niah.

“I suggest that the (existing) commercial banks in the major town areas in Subis provide more ATM and CDM (cash deposit machine) facilities, if there were no plan to open more banks here in the near future.

“I also hope that the Malaysian government-affiliated banks like the BSN, Agrobank and Bank Rakyat would consider opening up more branches across this district,” he said yesterday when asked to comment about a netizen, who took to social media to complain about Batu Niah having only one bank.

According to the Facebook account owner, Batu Niah has only one bank despite it being the focus area for three state constituencies – Kemena, Samalaju and Bekenu.

“I have seen this Public Bank branch serving the entire local population since my childhood days.

“Starting with only one ATM, it now has five machines,” said the netizen, while thanking Public Bank for always providing good services to the Batu Niah folk throughout the decades.

“It’s time for us to be united and collectively manifest our thoughts to voice out our opinions so that the higher authority could hear our grievances and complaints,” the netizen added.

According to Lukanisman, there are only 10 ATMs in his parliamentary constituency which also covers Subis – seven at the Public Bank branch in Batu Niah; two Bank Rakyat ATMs, each at Niah Shell petrol station and Niah Rural Transformation Centre (RTC); and one machine provided by Agrobank at RTC Bekenu.

“The issue of additional banking services in Batu Niah and Bekenu is one that has long been voiced out by the community, especially those in the rural areas.

“Although there are ATM services, during the distribution of government aid such as the BSH (Bantuan Sara Hidup), the people here have no choice but to endure long queues just to withdraw money. This issue has resurfaced during the Movement Control Order (MCO), with regard to the distribution of the government’s Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) cash aid that is being credited directly into the recipients’ bank accounts.

“People then start to crowd to the bank (in Batu Niah) to withdraw money to buy essential items during MCO.

“The most frequently-mentioned issue is about the ATMs running out of money, especially during the pay week,” said Lukanisman.

The MP said he had submitted questions concerning the opening of more bank branches in his constituency during the last parliamentary sitting, but the answers given had been ‘somewhat disappointing’.

“According to the Finance Ministry, the decision to open a commercial bank branch is one to be made by the bank itself.

“I believe that it is necessary for the government to introduce a policy that would enable the people to gain access to cash in the rural areas. Although the government has the BSN Bank Agent programme, such service is very limited.

“There are other alternatives such as using e-wallet apps like Sarawak Pay and Boost, but not all retail outlets are affiliated with these services.

“The people need to be educated in adapting to cashless transactions and more emphasis should be given especially during this MCO period,” he stressed.

Lukanisman noted that those from the working class, the civil servants and traders here would have to go all the way to Miri just to make withdrawals and payments.

“Limited Internet access and skills in making Internet transactions also make the process of getting cash expensive due to transportation costs.

“It is reasonable to open two more bank branches in Subis District areas, namely in Bekenu and Sepupok Niah. The bank should have no problem with the locations, as commercial shoplots are growing like mushrooms there,” he added.

Lukanisman said he had researched all options for getting ATM services under the Malaysian Electronic Payment System (MEPS) and found out that such services would require commercial premises such as petrol stations or convenience stores.

“Obviously, the government needs to re-evaluate the use of e-wallets.

“Entrepreneurs and traders also need to get used to the cashless payment method for their businesses.

“These cashless services should not be limited to smartphones, but should also be provided through basic mobile phones via SMS, or through ‘mobile money’ which is widely used in Indonesia and several African countries,” he added.