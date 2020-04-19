Tourists in Malaysia prior to MCO enforcement will not be forced to leave country – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Tourists who were already in the country prior to the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18 will not be forced to leave Malaysia, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the government of Malaysia had no reason to ask them to return to their home countries particularly when they were not Covid-19 positive.

“A lot of tourists who are in Malaysia (continue to stay in Malaysia) because they have faith in our government in terms of protection.

“Perhaps compared to their own countries, our control measures are better. So they want to continue staying in Malaysia,” he told the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

According to Ismail Sabri, these tourists can be found in Terengganu, Pulau Tioman, Langkawi and Cameron Highlands.

The Defence Minister said they were already in Malaysia before the MCO was enforced last month.

Because of this, he said tourists in the country could continue to hang around rather than being asked to go home.

“Just that they have to bear their own costs, accommodation and all that. We do not chase them away.

“As flights connecting to their countries may not be available, either, so they have to stay with us,” he explained.

Ismail Sabri said these tourists were not Covid-19 carriers and if any of them were found to display symptoms of the coronavirus, they would be required to go through screening.