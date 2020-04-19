Uggah: Task force to identify close contacts of Covid-19 cases who have yet to be screened

KUCHING: The first task force tasked to accelerate the flattening of the current wave of the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) will be identifying all close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases who have yet to be screened as their first course of action, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said this is to ensure that they come forward to undergo screening as soon as possible.

“The task force will be carrying out contact tracing activities and identifying all contacts in Kuching first in view that the division has the biggest number of cases,” he said in a statement today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said as of today, the State Health Department has identified 6,022 contacts in Kuching division.

“Of the figure, 3,538 people have undergone screening while 2,484 have yet to undergo the screening tests.

“As it is vital that all contacts are screened to ensure that the chain of infection is broken and to give a positive impact in flattening the curve, therefore all contacts who have yet to be screened will be contacted and asked to come for screening tests,” he said.

He said State Health Department officers will be contacting those who have been identified starting tomorrow (April 20) to give them instructions on their next course of action.

“It is our hope that all relevant contacts will give their full cooperation when they are contacted and comply with all instructions given,” he added.

He also mentioned that Sarawak’s level of compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO) is currently under control at 97 per cent.

“I urged the people of Sarawak to continue to comply with directives issued by the government to prevent Covid-19 from spreading,” he said.