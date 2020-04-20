11,382 Sabahans in Peninsula receive RM300 aid

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has disbursed a one-off payment of RM300 to 11,382 Sabahans in Peninsular Malaysia who are in the B40 low income group as of Saturday (April 18).

State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong, who also chairs the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre, said the Sabah State Liaison Office in Kuala Lumpur had processed 14,414 applications from Sabahans in Peninsular Malaysia for the RM300 one-off payment to the B40 group as of April 18.

He said 11,347 of the applications have been disbursed and credited to the recipients’ accounts, whereas 35 applications were paid in cash.

Meanwhile, he said 1,606 applicants were rejected for not meeting the B40 criteria.

He added that 1,426 applicants were still in process due to incomplete bank account number or dormant account.

For those who applied for the assistance online through the https://bantuan.covid19.sabah.gov.my portal, Safar said the State Government through the Sabah State Liaison Office in Kuala Lumpur and State Treasury Office were in the midst of processing Covid-19 aid to eligible applicants.