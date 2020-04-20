141 arrested in last 24 hours in Sarawak for defying MCO

KUCHING: The number of individuals arrested for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sarawak has increased to 141 between 8am yesterday and 8am today, as compared to 83 during the same period yesterday, said Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar.

According to him, Kuching recorded the highest number of arrests with 45 suspects, followed by Padawan (22), Miri (18), Mukah (six), Kota Samarahan (five), Sarikei (five), Limbang (five), Sibu (four), Saratok (four), Meradong (four), Serian (three), Betong (three), Kapit (three), Bintulu (two), Bau (two), Lubok Antu (two), Simunjan (two), Belaga ( two), Dalat (two), Sri Aman (one) and Julau (one).

He said those who have been arrested will be charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Areas) 2020.

If convicted, they can be fined of not more than RM1,000 or imprisonment of not more than six months or both.

Dev Kumar said police have arrested a total of 1,235 individuals in Sarawak for defying MCO since March 18.