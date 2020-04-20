47 more deaths, 327 positive cases in Indonesia 

JAKARTA: Another 47 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in Indonesia, bringing the total fatalities in the country to 582 cases.

The Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto said the number of positive cases also rose to 6,575.

“From 12 noon yesterday (Saturday) to 12 noon today (Sunday), another 47 deaths and 327 positive cases were reported,” he said.

With that, Jakarta Province recorded the highest overall fatalities with 287 cases, followed by West Java (59 cases), East Java (54), Central Java (44) and the remaining in other provinces in Indonesia. — Bernama