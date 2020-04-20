Assembly sitting not breaching MCO

KOTA KINABALU: The ongoing State Assembly sitting is not in breach of the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Batu Sapi Member of Parliament, Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

The Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) permanent chairman said the State Assembly sitting was an exception that the authority had taken notice of and that the opening was graced by Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

“It is with great regret to read of Datuk Yong Teck Lee’s statement today (yesterday) urging the Sabah State Assembly sitting to be called off. To do so would mean that the ruling government would be in breach of the State Constitution requiring the ruling government to hold its assembly during the scheduled time,” said Liew.

In a statement yesterday, the former Federal minister pointed out that the State Government has also complied with the requirements of MCO and practising social distancing amongst the members of the assembly.

Members of the public are said to be prohibited from attending, he said, adding, “I believe that the people understand the need of having the assembly sitting notwithstanding the MCO because this is constitutional duty. Otherwise, the assembly would have to be dissolved.”

Liew pointed out that the same argument also holds true to the Parliament sitting on May 18 in Kuala Lumpur.

This is because the Federal Constitution requires the Dewan Rakyat to hold its yearly sitting at least three times a year, he said.

“For this year, it was supposed to be held on March 8 but because of the transfer of power on March 1, it was rescheduled to May 18, 2020. Although it was prorogued, the Constitution requires it to be held six months from the last sitting which was held in December.

“I have received the notice from the Dewan Rakyat’s Secretariat that states the Dewan will sit for one day on May 18 where the Agong will read the Rotal Decree at 10am. Thereafter the proceeding will continue soon after the King leaves the House,” he said.

Liew disclosed that the notice dated April 17 from the Dewan Rakyat Secretary’s Office also informed the members of parliament that due to the MCO, the Dewan sitting will debate on the ‘RUU and Usul Urusan Kerajaan sahaja’.

“It is obvious that the present Perikatan Nasional-GPS government is worried about the many motions that the opposition MPs intend to file against it, amongst others will be a motion of no confidence,” he claimed.

“This will be the test of their strength in the House as we know they have a very slim majority. The PN can collapse anytime.”

He said they are doing the one-day sitting for obvious reason, just to comply with the Constitutional requirement, otherwise it will have to be dissolved, paving way for the 15th general election.