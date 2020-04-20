Birth, death registration permitted up to 90 days after MCO ends — Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Registration of births and deaths can now be made within 90 days after the Movement Control Order (MCO) period ends, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the Home Ministry in making the decision had also agreed to waive any late registration penalty.

Ismail Sabri said as for cases of lost identification cards which required immediate replacement for certain important purposes such as ‘Bantuan Prihatin Nasional’ applications, the public could contact the district National Registration Department offices at their respective districts.

“In case of emergency, they can replace the identification card by calling for a meeting with the National Registration officers. If there is no urgent need, they can wait and replace the identification card within 90 days after the MCO period ends,” he told the daily MCO press conference here yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said the same goes for Malaysians living abroad, adding that they could do so at any embassy office and so forth.

On the decision of foreign tourists who chose to remain in the country throughout the MCO period, Ismail Sabri said they were comfortable being in Malaysia as they have confidence that the government could keep them safe from the Covid-19 infection.

“It is probably because those tourists feel that Malaysia is doing (combating Covid-19) better than their own countries. They do not dare to return to their home country and decided to stay on.

“Not only in Terengganu, there are also foreign tourists on the Tioman Island as well as in Langkawi, Cameron Highlands and other tourist destinations in the country,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said most of the tourists were already in the country prior to the implementation of the MCO and they were allowed to stay during this period. — Bernama