Body of missing fisherman found near Pulau Lakei

KUCHING: The body of 41-year-old fisherman Jamli Masli, who was reported missing near Pulau Lakei two days ago has been found.

According to a spokesperson of the Fire and Rescue (Bomba) Department, Jamli’s body was found by the villagers not far from Pulau Lakei.

“We received a report from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) around 8.30am that the victim has been found by the villagers near Pulau Lakei at 8.05am today.”

The Bomba spokesperson said Jamli’s body was identified by his family members upon being brought to Kampung Bako jetty at around 9.30am this morning.

“The victim’s body was later brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) mortuary by the police,” he added.

The fishermen went missing near Pulau Lakei when the boat he was in with his father and younger brother sank around 9am on April 18.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in a statement yesterday said his father and brother managed to swim to Pulau Lakei safely at 5pm.

According to one of the survivors, the three of them were holding on to two life jackets as they swam towards Pulau Lakei.

As they were about to reach Pulai Lakei (about 20 metres away), he said Jamli lost his grip on one of the life jackets and got swept away by the waves.

The father, 64, and his younger brother, 36, were rescued by MMEA and arrived at the MMEA maritime complex around 8pm on April 18.