Covid-19: 36 new cases detected, 98 recovered, no deaths recorded – Health DG

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 36 new positive cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the total cumulative tally of cases to 5,425, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

No deaths were recorded today, leaving the death toll standing at 89 deaths.

Dr Noor Hisham pointed out that the reduction in positive cases detected was due to the proactive and aggressive actions in detecting positive cases, especially during the past two weeks.

“However, a number of new cases may increase during the coming two weeks as case detection activities are still conducted especially on Malaysians returning from overseas and the localities involved under the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he said.

He said this during a press conference in Putrajaya today where he gave the daily updates on the nationwide Covid-19 situation.

Meanwhile, he revealed that 98 cases have recovered from the disease and were discharged today, bringing the total recovered cases to 3,295.

Currently, there are a total of 2,041 active cases with 45 being treated in the intensive care unit, out of which 28 cases require ventilator support.