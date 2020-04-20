Covid-19: 48 more positive cases among malaysian returnees

PUTRAJAYA: There are 48 more Covid-19 positive cases among Malaysians who returned from overseas reported yesterday, bringing the cumulative total to 65 cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said from the total number of new positive cases, 43 were students who came back from Magetan, Indonesia; three from Acheh and one each from Turkey and Kalimantan, Indonesia.

“We have 89 quarantine stations for Malaysians returning from abroad and so far, we have 11,725 PUS (persons under surveillance) and samples had been taken from 8,410. From the samples, 65 were found positive including 17 cases which I announced yesterday (Saturday),” he told the COVID-19 daily media conference here yesterday.

He was replying to reporters on the number of samples taken and the number of positive cases among Malaysians who are in quarantine after returning from overseas.

Asked on the development of positive cases under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas, Dr Noor Hisham said only Menara Plaza City One in Kuala Lumpur had one additional case yesterday bringing the total to 40 cases.

â€œThere are no additional cases in other areas under EMCO and the Health Ministry is still monitoring the situation in each EMCO area,â€ he added.

The other EMCO areas are Bandar Baru Ibrahim Majid in Kluang, Johor, Kampung Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat in Selangor; Malayan Mansion and Selangor Mansion in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama