Covid-19: Five more positive cases linked to Sarawak clusters detected – Health DG

KUCHING: The Ministry of Health has identified five more positive cases linked to three Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) clusters in Sarawak today, says Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that three more cases were linked to the church conference cluster, bringing the cumulative tally of cases linked to the cluster to 135.

“One additional case was linked to the Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) Italy cluster, bringing the total number of cases from the cluster to 54.

“The healthcare worker cluster also saw an increase of one case, which brings the total number of cases to 38,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham was speaking at a press conference in Putrajaya today giving the daily updates on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

On the shortage of N95 masks in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), he said that this was due to the usage.

“We will see to it and will distribute the N95 masks that we have here to Kuching,” he said, adding that the supplies will also be distributed throughout Sarawak and Sabah.

On the usage of the N95 masks, Dr Noor clarified that it was used for frontliners or those from the ministry who were treating positive Covid-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) and Covid-19 wards.

He explained that those who were not in Covid-19 wards could use 3-ply face masks instead.

“We have no problems with the 3-ply facemasks but we have to save the N95 masks for those who really need to use them especially those in the (Covid-19) wards or in the ICUs.

“But even if we don’t have N95 masks, those working in clinics can also use face shields and 3-ply face masks,” he said.