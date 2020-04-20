DBKK: New operation hours for businesses

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has announced the new operation hours for selected businesses, including hardware shops, under its jurisdiction during the third phase of Movement Control Order (MCO) period that will end April 28.

Hardware stores are allowed to operate from 9am to 3pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays here.

They are UNI Hardware at University Plaza, Jalan Sulaman in Sepanggar, Menggatal Hardware Sdn Bhd at the Manggatal New Township, SYKT Siung Fui at Jalan Kionsom in Inanam, Axtrada (M) Sdn Bhd at SEDCO Kolombong, Sin Yuan Machinery Sdn Bhd at Likas Industrial Area, Lenward Hardware Trading Sdn Bhd at Taman Che Mei in Luyang, and Kumpulan Berlian Sdn Bhd in Tanjung Aru.

Meanwhile, operational hours for tyre shops and vehicle workshops (registered under the Public Works Department or JKR), and motorcycle workshops are maintained from 8am to 2pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The listed tyre shops and vehicle workshops are SW Enterprise, Semenanjung Kinta, GMB Auto and Angkatan Hebat Sdn Bhd in Inanam, and the motorcycle workshops are Bike Shop OBM Agency Services Sdn Bhd in Kolombong, Inti Deras Motors Sdn Bhd at Likas Plaza, Chin Motor in Inanam, and Bikers Garage in Inanam.

Public markets and fuel stations’ operational hours remain from 6am to 2pm, whilst restaurants, motorcycle delivery, supermarkets, grocery stores, department stores and bakeries operate from 6am to 6pm, and fast food restaurants from 9am to 6pm.

Boat jetties, bus terminals, business premises, weekend markets, farmers’ markets, entertainment centres and public parks are to remain close till April 28.

DBKK will take action against any individuals who fail to abide the MCO directives.

For further information, visit the DBKK Facebook page.