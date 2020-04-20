DBKK’s “unsung heroes” disinfect 102 public places

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu City Hall’s (DBKK’s) “unsung heroes” have disinfected around 102 public places in the city up to April 18, said Kota Kinabalu City mayor Datuk Nordin Siman.

Nordin said DBKK had operated as usual daily according to the set schedule since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic on March 18, 2020.

He said clean-up works were conducted from 6am to 11am in the city centre and 7am to 11am elsewhere.

He added garbage collection are done three times a week in residential areas and daily in commercial areas.

“The cleaners may not be the frontliners battling the Covid-19, but they are the unsung heroes who manage the garbage every day and are always exposed to the risk of viral infection.

“The staff remain committed to the task of cleaning to ensure Kota Kinabalu City is clean and in order. In this regard, people are encouraged to put used face masks and gloves in plastic (bags) before disposing them in the trash.

“In addition to cleaning services, public services like drain cleaning and grass cutting are also ongoing,” he added in a statement here yesterday.

Nordin said DBKK had taken Covid-19 precautionary measures such as supplying hand sanitizers, face masks and handwashing products for its staff.

“Up to today, 102 public places have been disinfected including public markets, daily markets, mosques, suraus and government departments to contain the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The Kota Kinabalu City mayor reiterated control measures have been taken such as limiting the market operational hours to between 6am and 2pm, designating dedicated entrances and exits, and implementing social distancing markers at the premises.

He added the public are asked to plan their shopping list and to avoid visiting the market during peak hours, 6.30am and 9am.

“Hand sanitizers have also been provided for visitors before entering the market. Banners and posters are also displayed to inform (the public) about the Covid-19 prevention measures,” he said.

Nordin also acknowledged and expressed gratitude for the donations from various parties like face masks and hand sanitizers to the DBKK frontline personnel.